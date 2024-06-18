RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heat wave in Himachal, India bakes under the sun
June 18, 2024  14:44
Severe heat wave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi as people in various parts of the country continue to grapple with a delayed monsoon. The India Meteorological Department said that heat wave conditions are also likely over isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

"Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 18th June 2024 and heat wave conditions are likely over isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand," IMD said in a post on X.

The temperature recorded in the national capital was 34.8 degrees Celsius at 08:30 am this morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature reported over Ayanagar (Delhi) on Monday was 46.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD on Monday also issued a red alert in Delhi and its bordering states as the heatwave conditions continue to prevail in the region.The weather agency had also warned that severe heatwave conditions will continue in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh till June 19.

"Western disturbance is expected over Bihar and Jharkhand from 18th or 19th June...South-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea may bring some moisture and associated relief over Punjab and Haryana from 18th or 19th June," IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI.

As the country endures the scorching summer heat, even the usually cool Himachal Pradesh is not spared, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for some parts of the state.
