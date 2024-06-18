RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC extends stay by one day on OTT release of 'Maharaj' starring Aamir Khan's son
June 18, 2024  21:01
The Gujarat high court on Tuesday extended the interim stay by a day on Maharaj, the debut film of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son Junaid, which was slated for release on Netflix last week. 

A single judge bench of Justice Sangeeta Vishen heard the arguments from respondents, Netflix and Yash Raj Films, and the petitioners and posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday. 

The court said that the interim stay on the release of the movie will continue till Wednesday. 

Eight members of the Pushtimarg sect have filed a petition against the release after they came across articles about the film, based on a libel case of 1862 heard and decided by British judges. 

The petitioners have pointed out that the British-era court, which had decided the libel case, "castigates the Hindu religion and makes seriously blasphemous comments against Lord Krishna as well as the devotional songs and hymns". 

Netflix and production company Yash Raj Films argued for the court to vacate the interim order staying the release of the film. 

Appearing for Netflix, senior Supreme Court lawyer Mukul Rohatgi argued that the petitioner's prayers citing the government's inaction in failing to block the film in less than 24 hours was "absolutely absurd'. -- PTI
