RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt starts steps to buy 156 light combat choppers
June 18, 2024  22:32
File image
File image
The defence ministry has started the process to procure 156 light combat helicopters from state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd at a cost of around Rs 45,000 crore, officials said on Tuesday. 

A request for proposal or initial tender has been issued by the ministry for the procurement project, they said. 

Separately, the HAL informed the BSE Ltd in a filing that the RFP has been issued by the ministry for procurement of 156 light combat helicopters. 

Last November, the Defence Acquisition Council had cleared the proposal to procure 156 Prachand combat helicopters. 

Out of the 156 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters, 90 will be for the Army and 66 will be for the Indian Air Force. 

The contract value of the acquisition is expected to be around Rs 45,000 crore which will include technical support, maintenance and repairs, the officials said. 

Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the 5.8-tonne twin-engine LCH is armed with various weapon systems and is capable of destroying enemy tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Heatwave sears north India, Ganganagar bakes at 46 deg C
Heatwave sears north India, Ganganagar bakes at 46 deg C

The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at...

BJP to face strong Oppn, no dictatorship in House: Cong ahead of Parl session
BJP to face strong Oppn, no dictatorship in House: Cong ahead of Parl session

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said her "sympathies" were with the BJP as big leaders of the INDIA bloc who are known to be good speakers have made it to the House.

Euro 2024: Punches fly in stadium before Turkey v Georgia match
Euro 2024: Punches fly in stadium before Turkey v Georgia match

Around 40 fans from each set of supporters were involved in the brief scuffles and police moved in between them, a Reuters reporter inside the stadium said.

T20 WC: Who will make semis?
T20 WC: Who will make semis?

South Africa and India have advanced as the two other teams unbeaten in the group stage though both had their struggles in the United States leg of the tournament.

Fitch raises India's FY25 growth forecast to 7.2%
Fitch raises India's FY25 growth forecast to 7.2%

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent, from 7 per cent projected in March, saying elevated consumer confidence will drive spending, besides increased investments. In June update...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances