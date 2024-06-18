RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fitch raises India's growth estimates for FY25-26 to 7.2%
June 18, 2024  10:08
image
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for current fiscal to 7.2 per cent, from 7 per cent projected in March, citing a recovery in consumer spending and increased investment.
   
For the fiscal years 2025-26 and 2026-27, Fitch projected growth rates of 6.5 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively.
 
"We expect the Indian economy to expand by a strong 7.2 per cent in FY24/25 (an upward revision of 0.2 pp from the March GEO)," Fitch said in its global economic outlook report.
 
Fitch's estimates are in line with that of RBI which earlier this month projected Indian economy to expand 7.2 per cent in the current fiscal on the back of improving rural demand and moderating inflation.
 
Investment will continue to rise but more slowly than in recent quarters, while consumer spending will recover with elevated consumer confidence, it said.
 
Fitch said purchasing managers survey data point to continued growth at the start of the current financial year.
 
It said signs of the coming monsoon season being more normal should support growth and make inflation less volatile, though a recent heatwave poses a risk.
 
"We expect growth in later years to slow and approach our medium-term trend estimate," it said, adding growth will be driven by consumer spending and investment.
 
The Indian economy grew 8.2 per cent in the last fiscal (2023-24), with a 7.8 per cent expansion in March quarter.
 
Inflation, Fitch expects, will decline to 4.5 per cent by end 2024 and average 4.3 per cent in 2025 and 2026.
 
Fitch said it expects the RBI to cut policy interest rates by 25 basis points this year to 6.25 per cent. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Dalit Women Set The Agenda Of This Election'
'Dalit Women Set The Agenda Of This Election'

'They were very vocal on the defence of the Constitution, reservation, SC/ST Act and democratic rights.'

In Pictures - Record-breaking Pooran powers WI past Afghanistan
In Pictures - Record-breaking Pooran powers WI past Afghanistan

Nicholas Pooran smashed a record-breaking 98 off 53 balls as the West Indies trounced Afghanistan by 104 runs.

Soha's Sweet Eid With Inaaya
Soha's Sweet Eid With Inaaya

Film folk celebrated Eid Al-Adha with pretty pictures and warm words on Instagram.

What's US NSA Doing In Delhi?
What's US NSA Doing In Delhi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in New Delhi.

How To Avoid Motor Insurance Claim Rejection
How To Avoid Motor Insurance Claim Rejection

Do not get repair work started without informing the insurer as the latter like to carry out end-to-end verification of damages and documents before approving a claim.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances