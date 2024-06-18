RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong's 1/3rd PM jibe on Modi's visit to Varanasi
June 18, 2024  14:05
image
On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his first event in Varanasi after the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress Tuesday said the people of his constituency gave a vote of no-confidence in him as he barely managed to edge past his Congress rival after trailing in multiple rounds of counting.

 Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also posed a set of nine questions to the prime minister on issues concerning his constituency and asked why they have not been addressed. 

 Ramesh asked the PM why river Ganga is "dirtier than before" even after spending Rs 20,000 crore on the Namami Gange project. He also asked why the nomination papers of 33 candidates were rejected in the Varanasi constituency during Lok Sabha polls. 

 "The 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri is visiting Varanasi again, a few weeks after he barely eked out a victory after trailing @kashikirai for multiple rounds of counting. It was a vote of no confidence in him by the people of Varanasi. Here are 9 Varanasi-centric Questions that we had asked him during the campaign, and which we want to remind him of today," Ramesh said in a post on X, tagging Ajay Rai, who was the Congress candidate from Varanasi. 

 "Why has the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri's flagship Namami Gange project failed so miserably? After spending Rs 20,000 crore, why has the Ganga gotten dirtier," he asked noting that in 2014, Modi promised a cleaner Ganga through his government's flagship Namami Gange programme. The Ministry of Jal Shakti claims that there has been a marked improvement in the state of the river but, as is often the case with this government, that claim turned out to be "a bold-faced lie", Ramesh alleged.

 The "Sankat Mochan Foundation" found that rather than improving, water quality in the Ganga has actually been consistently degrading -- faecal coliform bacteria levels are a staggering one million times "higher than the permissible limit of 500 per 100 millilitres", he noted. 

 The Central Pollution Control Board also found that water quality does not comply with their standards, he claimed. 

 "The rot runs so deep in the BJP that their failure to clean our holy river is hardly a surprise. Last year, the Central Pollution Control Board declared the Ganga the most polluted river in India. The 'One third' Pradhan Mantri should clarify: how has he delivered on one of the signature promises he made to the people of the country at the beginning of his tenure as PM," Ramesh asked. 

 The Congress leader said only seven candidates' nomination papers were accepted for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2024, compared to 26 in 2019 and 42 in 2014, claiming that 33 nominations were rejected on the day PM filed his nomination. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kota Factory's Urvi Has Dhamakedar Style
Kota Factory's Urvi Has Dhamakedar Style

She stars in Kota Factory season 3 that airs on Netflix this month.

Babar, Shaheen Hug For Eid
Babar, Shaheen Hug For Eid

It is often speculated that the Pakistan team has two factions -- one supporting Skipper Babar Azam, while the other group is loyal to fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Price hike, capex moderation key for further gains in Bharti Airtel stock
Price hike, capex moderation key for further gains in Bharti Airtel stock

From its lows this month, the stock of Bharti Airtel is up 14 per cent. The gains for the telco have come on the back of expectations that market share consolidation, tariff hike and lower capex should boost margins and profits. While...

Chandu Champion Gets Decent Weekend But...
Chandu Champion Gets Decent Weekend But...

Ideally, a double digit opening would have set the film well. But the opening wasn't anywhere close to expectations.

'The Way We Express Love Has Changed'
'The Way We Express Love Has Changed'

'We are the kids from the '90s who have grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol romancing on Suraj Hua Maddham.' 'At the same time, we are also the same people who text our partner and tell them, 'I am breaking up with you'.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances