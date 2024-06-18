Assam home secretary kills himself in hospital after wife's death





Chetia, a 2009-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon inside the ICU where his wife died, they said.





He had earlier served as SP of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts, and commandant of the 4th Battalion of the Assam police before being posted as the home secretary of the state.





His wife was suffering from brain tumour and was admitted to the hospital for the last few months. -- PTI

Assam's home secretary Siladitya Chetia allegedly died by suicide at a private hospital in Guwahati after his wife passed away following prolonged illness on Tuesday, the police said.