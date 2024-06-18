RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Assam home secretary kills himself in hospital after wife's death
June 18, 2024  21:25
image
Assam's home secretary Siladitya Chetia allegedly died by suicide at a private hospital in Guwahati after his wife passed away following prolonged illness on Tuesday, the police said. 

Chetia, a 2009-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon inside the ICU where his wife died, they said. 

He had earlier served as SP of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts, and commandant of the 4th Battalion of the Assam police before being posted as the home secretary of the state. 

His wife was suffering from brain tumour and was admitted to the hospital for the last few months. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: Who will make semis?
T20 WC: Who will make semis?

South Africa and India have advanced as the two other teams unbeaten in the group stage though both had their struggles in the United States leg of the tournament.

Fitch raises India's FY25 growth forecast to 7.2%
Fitch raises India's FY25 growth forecast to 7.2%

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent, from 7 per cent projected in March, saying elevated consumer confidence will drive spending, besides increased investments. In June update...

Internet suspended in Odisha town after two groups clash; curfew extended
Internet suspended in Odisha town after two groups clash; curfew extended

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath urged residents to stay indoors during the curfew period, emphasising that seven FIRs have been filed and 34 people detained on charges related to rioting since Monday.

Shreyas likely to return for SL ODIs?
Shreyas likely to return for SL ODIs?

'...there is every possibility that Shreyas will travel for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. The last ODI that India played was in South Africa and he scored a half-century (52). He had 500 plus runs (530) in the World Cup and...

'Indian Hoga': Pak Pacer Rauf In Scuffle
'Indian Hoga': Pak Pacer Rauf In Scuffle

'As public figures we are entitled to receive all kinds of feedback. They are entitled to support or criticise us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent or family. I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances