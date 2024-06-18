RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ashwani Kumar appointed MCD commissioner
June 18, 2024  19:20
Ashwani Kumar/ANI Photo
Ashwani Kumar/ANI Photo
The Union home ministry has appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner. 

Kumar will succeed Indian Administrative Service officer Gyanesh Bharti, who was transferred to the Union women and child development ministry as additional secretary in March. 

Kumar is currently serving as the Delhi divisional commissioner and the additional chief secretary (home) in the Delhi government. 

He was the first special officer of the unified MCD. 

"I am directed to say that with approval from the competent authority, it is decided to appoint Ashwani Kumar, IAS (AGMUT), 1992, as commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with immediate effect," according to a home ministry order to the Raj Niwas. 

Kumar is a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre. -- PTI
