Another dead in Bengal train accident, toll 10
June 18, 2024  14:17
The toll in the train accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district rose to 10, an official said on Tuesday. 

While eight bodies were brought to the state-run North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) after the accident on Monday morning, two persons died during treatment, he said. Among the deceased was a six-year-old girl who was admitted to the hospital in a "critical condition", doctor Sandip Sengupta, NBMCH's dean of student affairs, told PTI-Video. 

 "The girl had fractures in her legs and a liver-spleen injury. She died while undergoing treatment," he said. 

 Thirty-seven people were admitted to the hospital on Monday following the accident, he said, adding that two of them went home after primary treatment. 

 "Three persons are in the trauma care unit. They underwent surgery. Few patients have fractures. Most of them have superficial injuries. Our challenge is to send them home in good health. Our team is working tirelessly," Sengupta said. 

 A goods train rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani, 30 km from the New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri, on Monday morning. PTI
