Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare hearing problem

"To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action.





"It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack... This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware," the 58-year-old singer wrote.





She asked her fans and followers to send their best wishes and "keep me in your prayers". Yagnik also cautioned people against hearing "very loud music and headphones".





"One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour," Yagnik said.





Singers Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, veteran actors Poonam Dhillon and Ila Arun have wished Yagnik speedy recovery. "I had a feeling something was wrong... I'll visit you once I return... May you recover quickly by God's grace," Nigam commented on Yagnik's post.

