RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Water supply to be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi
June 17, 2024  18:14
image
Water supply will be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi since the Tilak Marg and Bengali Market underground water reservoirs are receiving less water from the Delhi Jal Board, NDMC officials said on Monday.
   
There is a 40 per cent shortage in supply being received from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, they added.
 
"As informed by DJB that production of potable water from Wazirabad water plant is not running at full capacity due to non-availability of raw water, hence water supply in command area of Tilak Marg underground water reservoir (UGR) and Bengali market UGR will be made available once in a day, preferably in morning time," the official said.
 
Due to this, water supply will be affected in areas like Bengali Market, Ashoka Road, HC Mathur Lane, Copernicus Marg, Purana Quila Road, Babar Road, Barakhamba Road, K G Marg, Windsor Place, Firozshah Marg, Canning Lane and surrounding areas.
 
The NDMC appealed to people to save water and use it judiciously. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi cried over Tamil Nadu LS result, claims DMK mouthpiece
Modi cried over Tamil Nadu LS result, claims DMK mouthpiece

The daily said the DMK president, in his address at the 'Mupperum Vizha' on June 15 in Coimbatore, "stood tall by dedicating the victory to the DMK cadres, workers of parties of the INDIA bloc and all the leaders" of the alliance parties.

France's Mbappe takes surprise political stance at Euros
France's Mbappe takes surprise political stance at Euros

With France facing political turmoil, Mbappe used the pre-match press conference to address the nation. He called the situation "dire" and urged young people to fight against extremism gaining power.

Kavach system not in place on Bengal crash route: Railway Board
Kavach system not in place on Bengal crash route: Railway Board

Chairperson of the Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha said that Kavach, an automatic anti-collision train protection system, is being planned for the route.

Air India passenger finds blade in flight meal, airline responds
Air India passenger finds blade in flight meal, airline responds

The airline had initiated a probe after the passenger posted on X that there was a blade-like metal object in the meal.

Kerala Congress apologises over Modi-Pope tweet
Kerala Congress apologises over Modi-Pope tweet

The party said no Congress worker would even entertain the remotest thought of insulting the Pope, whom Christians around the world consider as God-like.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances