Two Army jawans killed, 6 persons hurt in bus-auto collision near Nagpur
June 17, 2024  09:27
The damaged autorickshaw in the accident/ANI Photo
Two jawans of the Indian Army were killed and six others, two of them critically, wounded after a private bus collided with the autorickshaw they were travelling in near Nagpur on Sunday evening, the police said.

The auto driver also suffered grievous injuries in the accident that took place on the Kanhan river bridge near Kamptee town around 5 pm, they said. What led to the collision was not immediately clear, they said.

According to senior police officials from Nagpur, the seven injured persons are being treated at different hospitals.

Altogether, 15 jawans from Army's Guard Regimental Training Center at Kamptee, about 20 km from Nagpur, had gone shopping to Kanhan in two autos.

On their return, a bus belonging to Paval Travels collided with one of the autos, crushing it, said an official.

The jawans in the other auto and locals pulled out the soldiers stuck in the accident-hit mangled autorickshaw, he said. -- PTI
