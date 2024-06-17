Two Army jawans killed, 6 persons hurt in bus-auto collision near Nagpur





The auto driver also suffered grievous injuries in the accident that took place on the Kanhan river bridge near Kamptee town around 5 pm, they said. What led to the collision was not immediately clear, they said.





According to senior police officials from Nagpur, the seven injured persons are being treated at different hospitals.





Altogether, 15 jawans from Army's Guard Regimental Training Center at Kamptee, about 20 km from Nagpur, had gone shopping to Kanhan in two autos.





On their return, a bus belonging to Paval Travels collided with one of the autos, crushing it, said an official.





The jawans in the other auto and locals pulled out the soldiers stuck in the accident-hit mangled autorickshaw, he said. -- PTI

