Train crash: Rail min announces Rs 10L compensation

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the train accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.





The minister, who has left for West Bengal to take stock of relief operations after the accident, also announced a sum of Rs 2.5 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

At least 15 passengers were killed and 60 others injured after a goods train rammed into the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in Darjeeling district, officials said.





In a post on X earlier in the day Vaishnaw had said that "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site."