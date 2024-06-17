RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three men who tried to run SUV over Noida cops arrested
June 17, 2024  08:39
Three men, who had allegedly tried to run over two Noida policemen with their SUV, were arrested on Sunday and charged with attempt to murder, officials said.

The police have also impounded the SUV, a Mahindra Thar, which was used during the alleged crime near Morna police outpost on June 8, they said.

"A police sub-inspector and a head constable were standing near the police post when the young men in the SUV arrived there and asked the duo for directions to a location. When the police personnel said they were unaware of it, the accused hurled expletives at them and hit them with their car, leading to injuries to both the personnel and fled the scene," a police official said.

A police spokesperson said following the attack on the sub-inspector and the head constable, a case was registered at Sector 49 police station on Friday.

"Those held have been identified as Nitesh Gupta (22), Tushar Kalra (20) and Naveen Awana (21). While Gupta and Kalra live in the city's Sector 41, Awana stays in Sector 108," the spokesperson said. -- PTI
