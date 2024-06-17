Shah calls meeting to review Manipur situation





Senior officials from the central and state governments and other security forces will attend the high-level meeting, officials said.





On Sunday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey had called on Shah here and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in the Northeastern state.





Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.





Since then, over 220 people belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel have been killed in the continuing violence. -- PTI

