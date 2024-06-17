RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rail min to visit Kanchanjunga Express mishap site
June 17, 2024  13:05
image
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday left for West Bengal to take stock of relief operations after a goods train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri.

At least 15 persons died and around 60 others were injured after the accident near Rangapani station in West Bengal.

Soon after the accident, Vaishnaw said on X that, "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site."

Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said rescue operations are underway at the spot.

"A tragic accident has occurred in the NFR zone. Swift rescue operations are underway with coordinated efforts from Railways, NDRF, and SDRF.
 
The injured are being quickly moved to hospitals. Senior officials are on-site to supervise," he said on X. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hero MotoCorp's growth mileage: Rural recovery to power market share ride
Hero MotoCorp's growth mileage: Rural recovery to power market share ride

Hero MotoCorp, a major player in the two-wheeler market, has seen a 9 per cent rise in its stock since the beginning of the month. This increase, driven by the largest motorcycle company by volume, is attributed to expectations of a...

India Inc's top line struggled but profit rose 25% in FY24
India Inc's top line struggled but profit rose 25% in FY24

The post-Covid pandemic boom in corporate revenues appeared to have faded away in 2023-24. Yet, companies have reported a sharp recovery in their profits in FY24, driven by high margins. Their combined net sales, including gross...

Euro: Bellingham steals the show in England's win over Serbia
Euro: Bellingham steals the show in England's win over Serbia

Bellingham, who became the first European player to make an appearance at three major international tournaments before turning 21, looked nothing like a 20-year-old.

When Moral Police Followed Zeenat Aman
When Moral Police Followed Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman shares pictures from Shammi Kapoor's directorial debut Manoranjan where she played a sex worker, Nisha and spoke in detail about how the moral police had a field day because of her flirtatious and sexy outfits in the film.

15 killed, 60 injured after goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express in Bengal
15 killed, 60 injured after goods train hits Kanchanjunga Express in Bengal

Three rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed under the impact of the collision by the locomotive of the goods train from behind, the police officer said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances