Rail min to visit Kanchanjunga Express mishap site

Rail min to visit Kanchanjunga Express mishap siteJune 17, 2024 13:05
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday left for West Bengal to take stock of relief operations after a goods train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri.
At least 15 persons died and around 60 others were injured after the accident near Rangapani station in West Bengal.
Soon after the accident, Vaishnaw said on X that, "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site."
Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said rescue operations are underway at the spot.
"A tragic accident has occurred in the NFR zone. Swift rescue operations are underway with coordinated efforts from Railways, NDRF, and SDRF.
The injured are being quickly moved to hospitals. Senior officials are on-site to supervise," he said on X. -- PTI
