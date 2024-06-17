RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pannun murder plot: Nikhil Gupta extradited to US
June 17, 2024  08:11
Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun/File image
Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of being involved in murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh separatist, has been extradited from Czeck Republic, media reports said Sunday. 

Gupta, 52, was arrested in the Czeck Republic last year at the request of the US government on charges of being involved in a plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. 

He is expected to be produced before a federal court in New York on Monday. 

Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, where he is listed as an inmate. 

The Washington Post was the first news outlet to report his extradition. Gupta, who had been detained in the Czech Republic, arrived in New York over the weekend, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive legal proceedings. 

Typically, extradited defendants must appear in court within a day of their arrival in the country, the daily said. 

Federal prosecutors allege that Gupta hired a hitman to kill Pannun and paid $15,000 in advance. 

They allege that an unnamed Indian government official was involved in it. -- PTI
