Pakistani Taliban announce three-day cease-fire on Eid al-Adha
June 17, 2024  09:44
File image
The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on Sunday announced a three-day cease-fire with the Pakistani government during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Eid ul-Adha is being celebrated in Pakistan from June 17-19.

In a statement, the TTP said that it has decided to announce a cease-fire on the demand from the Pakistani people.

The outlawed group said its fighters would defend themselves if attacked by security forces.

The one-page statement was signed by TTP Emir Mufti Abu Mansoor Asim.

It was the second occasion when TTP announced a cease-fire, after 2021. 

The previous cease-fire ended in 2022.

The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, is believed to be close to al-Qaeda. -- PTI
