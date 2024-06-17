Pakistani Taliban announce three-day cease-fire on Eid al-Adha





Eid ul-Adha is being celebrated in Pakistan from June 17-19.





In a statement, the TTP said that it has decided to announce a cease-fire on the demand from the Pakistani people.





The outlawed group said its fighters would defend themselves if attacked by security forces.





The one-page statement was signed by TTP Emir Mufti Abu Mansoor Asim.





It was the second occasion when TTP announced a cease-fire, after 2021.





The previous cease-fire ended in 2022.





The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, is believed to be close to al-Qaeda. -- PTI

