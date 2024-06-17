RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Not time for politics: Rail Min amid Oppn criticism
June 17, 2024  17:34
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site of the train collision at Rangapani near New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal on Monday afternoon and took stock of the situation.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw assured a thorough probe into what led to the accident. 

"Rescue operation is over, our focus in now on restoration. This is not the time for politics," he said, responding to questions on the Opposition's criticism of the Railways in the wake of the crash. 

Ashwini rode pillion on a motorbike for some distance to the accident site as the road was narrow for bigger vehicles to move.

According to a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official, a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from behind near Rangapani station on Monday morning, resulting in fatalities and injuries to several individuals. 
