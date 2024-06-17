Modi condoles loss of lives in West Bengal train accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in West Bengal and announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.





At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal, police said.





In a post on X, the prime minister said the "railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones".





"I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well," he added.





Besides the Rs 10 lakh each ex gratia announced by the railway minister for the next of kin of those killed in the accident, the prime minister also announced ex-gratia.





"PM Narendra Modi has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X. -- PTI