RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi condoles loss of lives in West Bengal train accident
June 17, 2024  15:11
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in West Bengal and announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal, police said.

In a post on X, the prime minister said the "railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones".

"I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well," he added. 

 Besides the Rs 10 lakh each ex gratia announced by the railway minister for the next of kin of those killed in the accident, the prime minister also announced ex-gratia.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gold, silver import surges 210% from UAE in 2023-24
Gold, silver import surges 210% from UAE in 2023-24

India's gold and silver imports from its free trade agreement (FTA) partner UAE have skyrocketed 210 per cent to $10.7 billion in 2023-24 and there is a need to potentially revise the concessional customs duty rates under the pact to...

Bengal Guv orders Kolkata Police to vacate Raj Bhavan premises
Bengal Guv orders Kolkata Police to vacate Raj Bhavan premises

Bose is planning to convert the police outpost near the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan into a 'Jan Manch' (public platform), he said.

'Time is ripe': Sasikala announces her comeback to politics
'Time is ripe': Sasikala announces her comeback to politics

She vowed to usher in Amma's rule by winning the 2026 assembly polls.

Bengal train crash: Signal was defective since 5.50 am
Bengal train crash: Signal was defective since 5.50 am

The Railway Board in its initial statement said that the driver of the goods train violated the signal.

Haven't thought about quitting Pakistan captaincy: Babar Azam
Haven't thought about quitting Pakistan captaincy: Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hasn't yet thought about quitting captaincy despite his team's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances