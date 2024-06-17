Mamata to visit train accident site to take stock of relief ops

Mamata to visit train accident site to take stock of relief opsJune 17, 2024 14:27
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Monday visit the train accident site in New Jalpaiguri to take stock of relief operations, an official said.
At least 15 passengers died and 60 others were injured, after three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.
"The chief minister is going to visit the accident spot in New Jalpaiguri to take stock of the relief operations," the official told PTI.
