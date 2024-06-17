Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train in Bengal, injuries feared





There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am, the divisional railway manager of NFR's Katihar Division said.





The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, he said. -- PTI

The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway official said.