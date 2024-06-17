RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train in Bengal, injuries feared
June 17, 2024  10:25
File image
File image
The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway official said. 

There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am, the divisional railway manager of NFR's Katihar Division said. 

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, he said. -- PTI
