Kanchanjunga express accident: 19 trains cancelled
June 17, 2024  16:04
A total of 19 trains have been cancelled so far on the New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, Bagdogra and Aluabari Road routes in the wake of major train accident in West Bengals Darjeeling district that killed at least 15 people.

A goods train collided with a stationary 13174 Agartala - Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express at around 8:55am, derailing of four rear coaches of the passenger train and five wagons of the cargo train.

The accident blocked both Up and Down lines and halted train movements in the area, affecting long-distance train services from north Bengal and the northeastern part of the country.
