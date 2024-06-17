RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gambhir meets Shah amid suspense over India coach
June 17, 2024  16:54
Former India opener and mentor of IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir paid a courtesy visit to Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.
          
Gambhir, who was a ruling party MP from East Delhi, has taken a break from active politics to concentrate on his cricket coaching career.
 
"Met with Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji to congratulate him on recent electoral success. His leadership as the Home Minister will further strengthen the security and stability of our nation!," Gambhir wrote on X and also posted a photograph from the meeting.
        
Gambhir is a strong candidate to replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach after the T20 World Cup. Dravid has confirmed that he will step down from the post after the ongoing event.
        
BCCI secretary Jay Shah hasn't made any official comment on the possible new appointment. It has been learnt that Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), headed by Ashok Malhotra, is yet to interview any of the interested candidates.
 
People in the BCCI corridors believe that Gambhir's appointment is a mere formality because no suitable Indian candidate is around to give the Delhi southpaw a run for his money.
        
Once Gambhir guided KKR to victory, the clamour to have him as coach has only grown. Gambhir had recently, during a promotional event in Dubai, expressed his desire to coach the national team. -- PTI   
