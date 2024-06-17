Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; no casualty

A fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon, officials said.





There was so far no report of any casualty, an official said.

The blaze erupted at around 1 pm in the building located on Chakala Street in Masjid area and was confined to its third and fourth floors, he said.

After receiving information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed the spot and started the rescue and fire-fighting operation, he said.

So far, no person was reported to be injured, the official said.





The exact cause of the fire was yet to ascertained, he said. -- PTI