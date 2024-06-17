RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; no casualty
June 17, 2024  15:35
Representative image
Representative image
A fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon, officials said.

There was so far no report of any casualty, an official said.
 
The blaze erupted at around 1 pm in the building located on Chakala Street in Masjid area and was confined to its third and fourth floors, he said.
 
After receiving information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed the spot and started the rescue and fire-fighting operation, he said.
 
So far, no person was reported to be injured, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to ascertained, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gold, silver import surges 210% from UAE in 2023-24
Gold, silver import surges 210% from UAE in 2023-24

India's gold and silver imports from its free trade agreement (FTA) partner UAE have skyrocketed 210 per cent to $10.7 billion in 2023-24 and there is a need to potentially revise the concessional customs duty rates under the pact to...

Bengal Guv orders Kolkata Police to vacate Raj Bhavan premises
Bengal Guv orders Kolkata Police to vacate Raj Bhavan premises

Bose is planning to convert the police outpost near the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan into a 'Jan Manch' (public platform), he said.

'Time is ripe': Sasikala announces her comeback to politics
'Time is ripe': Sasikala announces her comeback to politics

She vowed to usher in Amma's rule by winning the 2026 assembly polls.

Bengal train crash: Signal was defective since 5.50 am
Bengal train crash: Signal was defective since 5.50 am

The Railway Board in its initial statement said that the driver of the goods train violated the signal.

Haven't thought about quitting Pakistan captaincy: Babar Azam
Haven't thought about quitting Pakistan captaincy: Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hasn't yet thought about quitting captaincy despite his team's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances