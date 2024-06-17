Evacuation of 1,200 stranded tourists likely to begin today





If there are favourable weather conditions, the evacuation process will take place through air or road, Chungthang's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kiran Thatal said.





He said the district administration is taking care of the lodging of the stranded tourists by getting them accommodated at various hotels in Lachung town where they were provided food at a nominal rate.





In case of any inconvenience, the tourists have been directed to report to the Lachung police station, he said.





The SDM also convened a meeting with Chungthang BDO Pipon Lachung and the hotel owners to discuss the evacuation process.





The hotel owners have also been told not to ask the tourists to vacate their rooms till the evacuation process was initiated, Thatal said. -- PTI

The evacuation of more than 1,200 tourists stranded in Sikkim's Mangan district might begin on Monday if the weather permits, as it could not take place during the day due to unfavourable conditions, an official said.