Encounter breaks out in J-K's Bandipora
June 17, 2024  09:47
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Aragam area of Bandipora district late on Sunday night following information about presence of terrorists there, the officials said. 

They said a gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on security forces positions. 

"One body has been spotted at the scene of encounter while searches are on to look for more terrorists in the area," they said. 

Further details are awaited. -- PTI
