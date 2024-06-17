Eid prayers disallowed at Srinagar's Jama Masjid 6th time in a row

Srinagar authorities refused to allow Eid prayers on Monday at the historic Jama Masjid in old city for the sixth year time in a row, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said.

"After Fajr prayers today, police personnel closed the gates of Jama Masjid in Srinagar and informed the Auqaf that Eid prayers scheduled for 9:00 AM would not be permitted at the mosque," the management body of 14th century mosque said in a statement.

It also claimed that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to deliver the Eid sermon, was placed under house arrest.

The Eid prayers have been barred at Jama Masjid and Eidgah by the authorities since 2019.

The Mirwaiz termed the refusal a "distressing infringement" of the Muslims' religious freedom.

"The consistent denial to hold congregational. Eid prayers, especially during pivotal moments of spiritual reflection and communal worship, is not only deeply disrespectful but also exacerbates the sense of alienation and grievance among the people and exposes the tall claims of normalcy in Kashmir by the authorities highlighting the ongoing restrictions and the state of affairs in Kashmir," he said. -- PTI