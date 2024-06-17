RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi water crisis: BJP protests against AAP govt
June 17, 2024  11:50
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and MPs along with party workers on Monday staged demonstrations across Delhi slamming the Aam Aadmi Party government over the water crisis in the city.
   
Carrying bottles of dirty water, the BJP protesters raised slogans against the AAP government and smashed 'matkas' (earthen pitchers) as a mark of protest over water scarcity in the national capital. 
 
They also alleged that people were getting sick after being forced to drink dirty water from the taps.
 
At a protest in Geeta Colony, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Haryana was releasing Delhi's full share of water into Yamuna.
 
"This water gets stolen by tanker mafia after it enters Delhi because the ministers and MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party are hand in glove with them," Sachdeva charged.
 
Party MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal and Yogendra Chandolia also took part in the protests held at different places. -- PTI 
