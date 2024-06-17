RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Celebrations across India for Eid Al-Adha festival
June 17, 2024  10:39
People offer namaaz at Idgah masjid in Bhopal on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha/ANI on X
Mosques and several religious sites across the country on Monday were thronged by the devout who gathered to offer namaaz on the auspicious occasion of the holy ''Eid Al-Adha' festival.  

At the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi hundreds of worshippers assembled for morning prayers.  

Maksud Ahmed, a devotee, reflecting on the significance of the festival, stated that it signified sacrificing vices.  

"This day reminds us of sacrifice. Sacrifice is not just about the sacrifice of an animal; in essence, it means sacrificing our vices for our own sake. On this day, one should sacrifice all the bad qualities within oneself and bring forth one's goodness," Ahmed said.  

"Today, all Muslims who have performed the prayer will remember the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim by sacrificing an animal. This ends our vices and increases our virtues," he added.  

In Mumbai, Makhdoom Ali Mahimi mosque in Mahim saw a large turnout of worshippers. 

Bhopal's Idgah Masjid, Coimbatore's Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and various locations in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, also witnessed heartfelt celebrations.  

In Rajasthan, the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was thronged by devotees. 

Kerala's Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Trivandrum became a site of collective prayer and reflection. -- ANI                    
