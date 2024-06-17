Celebrations across India for Eid Al-Adha festival





At the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi hundreds of worshippers assembled for morning prayers.





Maksud Ahmed, a devotee, reflecting on the significance of the festival, stated that it signified sacrificing vices.





"This day reminds us of sacrifice. Sacrifice is not just about the sacrifice of an animal; in essence, it means sacrificing our vices for our own sake. On this day, one should sacrifice all the bad qualities within oneself and bring forth one's goodness," Ahmed said.





"Today, all Muslims who have performed the prayer will remember the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim by sacrificing an animal. This ends our vices and increases our virtues," he added.





In Mumbai, Makhdoom Ali Mahimi mosque in Mahim saw a large turnout of worshippers.





Bhopal's Idgah Masjid, Coimbatore's Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and various locations in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, also witnessed heartfelt celebrations.





In Rajasthan, the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was thronged by devotees.





Kerala's Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Trivandrum became a site of collective prayer and reflection. -- ANI

Mosques and several religious sites across the country on Monday were thronged by the devout who gathered to offeron the auspicious occasion of the holy ''Eid Al-Adha' festival.