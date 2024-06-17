RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP mocks Rahul's decision to vacate Wayanad seat
June 17, 2024  20:31
image
Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Surendran on Monday mocked the decision of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate the Wayanad seat and said the grand old party was considering the state as a political ATM.

After a leadership meeting in New Delhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said Rahul will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest.

Surendran who fought against Rahul in Wayanad in the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, targeted the Congress party and said the BJP had predicted that the "perpetually missing MP" has betrayed the trust of Wayanad people.

"The BJP's prediction came true: the perpetually missing MP has finally decided to vacate the Wayanad seat, betraying the trust of its people. @RahulGandhi and the@INCIndia only turn to Kerala when in dire straits for political gain, falsely claiming Wayanad as his second home. 

"The honest and lovable people of Kerala deserve better than to be exploited and abandoned. For Congress Kerala is nothing but a political ATM #RahulBetrayedKerala," Surendran posted on X.

Rahul had won both from Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies and he had to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which came out on June 4. -- PTI 
