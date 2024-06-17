RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP leader dies during protest against hike in fuel prices
June 17, 2024  17:38
image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MLC M B Bhanuprakash died of cardiac arrest here on Monday during a protest organised by his party against the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Karnataka.
  
Bhanuprakash (69), who had earlier served as the party's state vice-president and district president, led the protest in Shivamogga  and addressed the workers. 

"He collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest while getting into his car," a police source said.  "He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved." -- PTI  
