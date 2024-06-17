RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal Governor orders cops to vacate Raj Bhavan
June 17, 2024  08:58
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose/ANI Photo
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose/ANI Photo
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday morning ordered the Kolkata police personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan to immediately vacate the premises, an official said.

Bose is planning to convert the police outpost near the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan into a 'Jan Manch' (public platform), he said.

"The governor has directed police officers deployed inside the Raj Bhavan, including the officer-in-charge, to immediately vacate the premises," the official said.

The move comes days after the police prevented BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged victims of post-poll violence in the state from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet Bose, despite the governor giving them a written permission in this regard. -- PTI
