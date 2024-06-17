RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Atishi urges Haryana government to release water in Yamuna river
June 17, 2024  16:18
Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water in the Yamuna river. 

Atishi said the Wazirabad barrage gets water from Haryana which goes to the water treatment plants of Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad.

"If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in Yamuna river, she added. -- PTI  
