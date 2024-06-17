RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 killed, 30 hurt as goods train-Kanchenjunga Exp mishap in WB
June 17, 2024  11:12
A view of the train mishap in West Bengal's Darjeeling district/ANI on X
A view of the train mishap in West Bengal's Darjeeling district/ANI on X
At least five passengers were killed and 30 people sustained injuries after a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express train in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday, the police said.

"Five passengers have died and 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," said Abhishek Roy, additional superintendent of police, Darjeeling.        

Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was Sealdah bound when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, located close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, according to Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer -- Northeast Frontier Railway.        

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing.        

"Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site," Vaishnaw posted on X.        

Sealdah Eastern Railway has set up a control desk at Rangapani station. -- ANI
