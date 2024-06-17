4 Maoists killed in Jharkhand police encounter

4 Maoists killed in Jharkhand police encounterJune 17, 2024 10:16
Security forces during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand/ANI file image
At least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with the police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday morning, officials said.
The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area, they said.
"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while two have been arrested," Jharkhand police spokesperson and IG (operations), Amol V Homkar, said.
Further details are awaited. -- PTI