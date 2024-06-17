RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
4 Maoists killed in Jharkhand police encounter
June 17, 2024  10:16
Security forces during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand/ANI file image
Security forces during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand/ANI file image
At least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with the police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area, they said.                 

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while two have been arrested," Jharkhand police spokesperson and IG (operations), Amol V Homkar, said.

Further details are awaited. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pannun murder plot: Indian national Nikhil Gupta extradited to US
Pannun murder plot: Indian national Nikhil Gupta extradited to US

He is expected to be produced before a federal court in New York on Monday.

'I Salute All Those Preparing For IIT'
'I Salute All Those Preparing For IIT'

Ahsaas Channa is very excited about for the coming season of Kota Factory, where she reunites with Jitendra Kumar -- or as she calls him, 'Jeetu Bhaiya'.

Gill Slams Rumours On Being Sent Home
Gill Slams Rumours On Being Sent Home

Shubman Gill took a cheeky dig at the rumours by posing with Captain Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira.

T20 WC: Sri Lanka thrash Netherlands; finish on a high!
T20 WC: Sri Lanka thrash Netherlands; finish on a high!

Sri Lanka thrashed the Netherlands by a whopping 83 runs in an inconsequential final group D league game of the T20 World Cup.

Bengal Guv plans 'jan manch' at Raj Bhavan, orders cops to leave premises
Bengal Guv plans 'jan manch' at Raj Bhavan, orders cops to leave premises

Bose is planning to convert the police outpost near the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan into a 'Jan Manch' (public platform), he said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances