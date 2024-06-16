RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wife killer on run since jumping parole in 2008 held in Assam
June 16, 2024  17:51
A 42-year-old man, on the run for three murders including that of his wife over an extra-marital affair, has been arrested, the police said on Sunday.

Nitin Verma had jumped his parole a year after his arrest in 2008, and had been absconding ever since, they said.

"On April 19, 2008, information was received at Dwarka Police Station that two or three people had been murdered in street number 9, in Palam Village of Delhi," deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Amit Goel said.

When police went to the house, they found the bodies of one man and two women, who were later found to have been killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

The bodies lay soaked in blood with several wounds, Goel said. There were no indications of any robbery.

"Accordingly, an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered on April 19, 2008, and an investigation was taken up. During the inquiry, it was found that the son of two of the deceased had also been admitted to DDU hospital in an injured condition," the DCP said.

During the investigation, it was found that Nitin Verma murdered his pregnant wife and both his parents over an extramarital affair, he said.

The officer said Verma faked an assault on him after the murders to mislead the police.

He was charge-sheeted for the murders and was sentenced to life, but later jumped parole, Goel said. -- PTI
