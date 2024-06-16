RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vikram Seth translates 'Hanuman Chalisa' in new bilingual edition
June 16, 2024  16:11
Eminent author Vikram Seth has penned the English translation of the sacred Hindu hymn Hanuman Chalisa his first new work in over a decade announced publishing house Speaking Tiger on Sunday. 

Featuring title calligraphy by Seth himself, the book's bilingual edition has the original verses in Devanagari and Roman scripts alongside the English translations. 

It is slated to release later this month. 

The Hanuman Chalisa, written by 16th-century poet and saint Tulsidas, is one of the most popular Hindu devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman. 

It comprises 40 verses. Many millions recite it by heart in times of joy or sorrow, success or distress, and when they are in need of courage. 

"Vikram Seth as acclaimed and popular a poet as he is a novelist spent some years translating this beloved classic into English, in rhyme and metre. The result is a flawless translation which has the magical incantatory quality of the original Awadhi. Millions can now recite this first ever literary translation of the Chalisa in English," the publishers said in a statement. -- PTI
