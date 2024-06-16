RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Uttarakhand accident: Victim at AIIMS succumbs to injuries, toll rises to 15
June 16, 2024  19:27
A person injured in the tempo traveller accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag succumbed to his injuries, taking the toll to 15, while the condition of four of the 11 injured is still critical, officials said on Sunday.   

A person who was brought to AIIMS, Rishikesh by air ambulance after the accident on Saturday died late at night, trauma surgeon Ruby Kataria said. 

A tempo traveller carrying tourists skidded off the Badrinath national highway, rolled 200 metres down a gorge and fell into Alaknanda river, killing or injuring all 26 people present in it. 

Ten people died on the spot near Raitoli village, about four kilometres from Rudraprayag district headquarters.

Kataria said the patient was brought to the hospital in a "brain dead" condition after which he was put on life support but he could not be saved.

The doctor said that the remaining four injured at the hospital are also in critical condition and it will take a lot of time to shift them to the ward.

Seven persons seriously injured in the accident were taken to AIIMS, Rishikesh through a heli-ambulance. Two of them died before reaching the hospital.

At Rudraprayag district hospital, five accident victims admitted to Rudraprayag District Hospital were discharged on Sunday. 

The other two victims will be discharged on Monday, officials said. -- PTI
