UP remains in grip of heatwave conditions, Prayagraj sizzles at 47.6 deg C
June 16, 2024  20:53
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
Uttar Pradesh continued to be in the grip of heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature remaining above 45 degrees Celsius at most places in the state on Sunday. 

Prayagraj recorded the highest day temperature at 47.6 degrees Celsius, 8.7 notches above normal. 

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow said the weather in Uttar Pradesh remained dry during the past 24 hours. 

Severe heat and heat wave continued in most places of the state. 

According to its forecast, there is no possibility of relief from the scorching heat anytime soon. 

Jhansi recorded a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius, Varanasi and Kanpur 46.8 degrees each, Agra 46.5 degrees, Sultanpur 46.4 degrees, Fatehpur 46.2 degrees, Fursatganj and Barabanki 46 degrees each, Orai 45.8 degrees and Lucknow 45.6 degrees, it said. 

During the next 24 hours, heatwave conditions are expected in almost all places of the state while some regions will witness severe heatwave conditions. -- PTI
