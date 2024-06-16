RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Three injured in fight over filling water from common tap in Delhi's Dwarka
June 16, 2024  17:35
File image
File image
Amid severe heat and water crisis in the national capital, a dispute over filling water from a common tap injured three persons in Dwarka, officials said on Sunday.

The police said two PCR calls were received over a fight in Sector 23, Dwarka and a team was sent to the spot for investigation.                  

"Initially, we found out that three people were injured due to the dispute and they were shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital for treatment," a senior police officer said.

The police said two cross FIRs were registered on statements of both parties. 

"Teams were formed to investigate the case," said the officer. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shots fired! Police subdue threat at Euro fan parade
Shots fired! Police subdue threat at Euro fan parade

Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade

Virat Kohli Steals The Show
Virat Kohli Steals The Show

Virat Kohli ensured the day wasn't a complete washout.

'No One Like My Papa'
'No One Like My Papa'

Film folk celebrate Father's Day by posting lovely moments with their dads as well as adorable moments with their children.

No need to teach about riots, demolition in schools: NCERT chief
No need to teach about riots, demolition in schools: NCERT chief

He hinted that the same hue and cry is not made about 1984 riots not being in textbooks.

'Our Fathers Are Our Real Heroes'
'Our Fathers Are Our Real Heroes'

To tell us about your father, just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: My father) along with your name, the place where you live, your father's name and picture and your message about him.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances