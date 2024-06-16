Telangana's Medak tense after communal clash, 13 held





The situation has been brought under control and remains peaceful, police said on Sunday.





Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC was clamped by authorities after clashes broke out in the town on Saturday night.





Stones were pelted and public property was damaged following which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the rioters.





Some shops and business establishments were vandalised and a hospital was also attacked where some injured people were undergoing treatment, they said.





At least seven people belonging to both the communities were injured during the clashes, police said adding additional personnel were deployed and the situation was brought under control in the town.





Cases were booked in connection with the clashes and as many as 13 people from both the communities were so far arrested and more arrests will be made, a senior police official supervising the law and order situation said. -- PTI

