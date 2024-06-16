Taiwan detects six Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels near its territory





According to Taiwan's MND, four of the PLA aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and southwest Air Defense Identification Zone.





After China's action, the Taiwanese armed forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly.





In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "6 #PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line of #Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."





Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships that operate near Taiwan's territory.





Gray zone tactics are called "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," Taiwan News reported.





This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. -- ANI

