Stock market to remain closed on Monday for Bakri Eid
June 16, 2024  16:43
The stock market will be closed for trading on Monday on account of Bakri Eid. 

The trading is set to resume on Tuesday, according to the National Stock Exchange's official website.  

The market will be closed on Monday in all segments, including stocks, derivatives, and SLBs. 

Additionally, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited will be closed for the morning session on June 17 but will reopen in the evening from 5:00 pm until either 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm.  

Last week, the Nifty-50 Index and BSE Sensex saw marginal gains of 0.5 per cent each, reaching new all-time highs as market expectations became more bullish. -- ANI
