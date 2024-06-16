Stock market to remain closed on Monday for Bakri Eid





The trading is set to resume on Tuesday, according to the National Stock Exchange's official website.





The market will be closed on Monday in all segments, including stocks, derivatives, and SLBs.





Additionally, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited will be closed for the morning session on June 17 but will reopen in the evening from 5:00 pm until either 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm.





Last week, the Nifty-50 Index and BSE Sensex saw marginal gains of 0.5 per cent each, reaching new all-time highs as market expectations became more bullish. -- ANI

