Sheena's fiance Rahul, DNA expert must be quizzed: Indrani





Mukherjea, who is currently out on bail, demanded the interrogation of DNA expert and Sheena's reported fiance, Rahul Mukherjee in connection with the case.





Indrani said this after the prosecution told CBI court on Thursday that the bones and other remains allegedly of Sheena Bora that were recovered by the police in Raigad in Maharashtra have gone missing.





"In my personal view, I think no skeleton remains were ever discovered in 2012 May. It was all a concocted story because it is very difficult to accept that from the custody of a premier agency like CBI, this form of crucial evidence can go missing. So I think that evidence never existed," she said.





Indrani further said, "And on account of this manipulated, botched-up investigation by several kinds of agencies and organisations...And I think the investigation itself was half-baked and everybody was in a rush to charge me because they were running out of time. The necessary people must be, interrogated again, as to why a DNA expert had to cut out printed coordinates and change them to make a DNA report. He must be taken into a custodial interrogation. I feel very strongly that since Rahul Mukherjee claims to be the fianc of my daughter and he claims that he had last seen her, I think he needs to be taken into custodial interrogation..." -- ANI

