Salman home firing: Fresh case registered; 1 held in Raj

Salman home firing: Fresh case registered; 1 held in RajJune 16, 2024 13:26
Just In: The Mumbai police registered a new case in connection with firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai on April 14, this year.
The police also arrested one more person from Rajasthan in this connection, said an official.
More details soon. -- PTI
