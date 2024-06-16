RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Renukaswamy murder case: Father of accused dies of heart attack
June 16, 2024  10:50
The father of one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case in which leading Kannada actor Darshan and his actress friend Pavithra Gowda are the key accused, died of heart attack, family sources said.
 
Anukumar, who is the accused number seven in the police FIR, lost his father Chandrappa, on Friday
 
Family sources said Chandrappa was under depression ever since his son was arrested.
 
As Anukumar's mother was adamant that her son should be present during the funeral, police brought him from Bengaluru to Chitradurga under tight security after seeking permission from a court on late Saturday night, sources said.
 
"Chandrappa had died of a heart attack on Friday evening. Anukumar's mother and family insisted on not picking up the body until Anukumar came," the sources added.
 
Bengaluru police brought Anukumar to Chitradurga after obtaining permission from the court on late Saturday night.
 
An Additional Metropolitan Magistrate court on Saturday extended the police custody to Darshan and his 12 aides for five more days, which was to end on Sunday.
 
The extension of police custody was sought to complete the police investigation.
 
Police have already recovered Rs 30 lakh as the proceeds of the crime, which Darshan had given to his aides to admit that they committed the murder for monetary gain.
 
Meanwhile, more horrifying details have emerged from the investigation into Renukaswamy murder case. Investigation has revealed that Darshan and his gang had branded Renukaswamy with a hot metal and also gave him an electric shock.
 
Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and gang were arrested on June 11 for murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga on June 8 for sending obscene personal messages to Pavithra Gowda.
 
He was abducted from Chitradurga and brought to Bengaluru where he was tortured leading to his death. -- PTI
