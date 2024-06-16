Rajeev Chandrasekhar counters Musk's EVM remark





The back-and-forth of words on X (formerly Twitter) played out as Chandrasekhar disagreed with Musk's post where he had advocated eliminating electronic voting machines.





"We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high," Musk wrote on Saturday, sharing a post by Robert F Kennedy Jr that had cited media reports about hundreds of voting irregularities related to electronic voting machines in Puerto Rico's primary elections.





Chandrasekhar -- former minister of state for Electronics and IT -- disagreed with Musk's opinion about EVMs, and argued that the latter's statement was a "huge sweeping generalisation".





"This is a huge sweeping generalisation statement that implies no one can build secure digital hardware. Wrong," Chandrasekhar said. -- PTI

