RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Police seize car used by Darshan gang to kidnap Renukaswamy
June 16, 2024  15:12
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (middle) in police custody/ANI Photo
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (middle) in police custody/ANI Photo
The police team probing the Renukaswamy murder case, in which leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his actress friend Pavithra Gowda are the key accused, seized a car on Sunday that was allegedly used in kidnapping the victim. 

One of the accused persons, Ravi, had allegedly parked the car at a house at Ayyanahalli village in Chitradurga district. 

Forensic experts were present when the vehicle was seized. 

The police also interrogated Ravi's family and seized many items from the car. 

Darshan and Pavithra, along with over 15 people, have been arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: Bangladesh look to seal Super Eight spot
T20 WC: Bangladesh look to seal Super Eight spot

New Zealand eye consolatory win over PNG

Salman home firing: Mumbai police register new case; 1 held in Rajasthan
Salman home firing: Mumbai police register new case; 1 held in Rajasthan

The accused made the video on a highway in Rajasthan and uploaded it on his channel.

Rajkot civic staffers forged documents day after game zone fire: Police
Rajkot civic staffers forged documents day after game zone fire: Police

The civic officials were involved in making forged entries in the inward register on May 26, a day after the incident, pertaining to the impact plan of the TRP game zone. The entry was shown as having been made on May 4, 2024, the police...

'My Father Is My God'
'My Father Is My God'

To tell us about your father, just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: My father) along with your name, the place where you live, your father's name and picture and your message about him.

19 girls among 58 child labourers rescued in MP distillery crackdown
19 girls among 58 child labourers rescued in MP distillery crackdown

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights with the Association of Voluntary Action, also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan, led the crackdown at Som Distillery on Saturday, a release stated.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances