RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NEET-UG row: Sibal demands probe by SC-appointed officials
June 16, 2024  14:23
Former Union minister Kapil Sibal/ANI Photo
Former Union minister Kapil Sibal/ANI Photo
Amid the raging row over medical entrance exam NEET, former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Sunday demanded a probe by Supreme Court-appointed officials into allegations of irregularities and called on the government to have a thorough consultation with all states as to how this examination is to be held in future. 

In an interview with PTI, the Rajya Sabha MP also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, saying if the testing system in any examination becomes corrupt then it is "not really neat for the PM to remain silent". 

Sibal urged all political parties to raise the matter strongly in the upcoming session of Parliament but was not optimistic about it being taken up for discussion, predicting that the government will not allow it citing that the matter is sub-judice. 

"The present National Testing Agency has really bungled and corruption has been brought to light on media platforms, such as providing solutions for question papers for something like becoming a doctor," Sibal, who was the Human Resource Development (now the portfolio is Education) minister from May 29, 2009 to October 29, 2012, said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Salman home firing: Mumbai police register new case; 1 held in Rajasthan
Salman home firing: Mumbai police register new case; 1 held in Rajasthan

The accused made the video on a highway in Rajasthan and uploaded it on his channel.

Rajkot civic staffers forged documents day after game zone fire: Police
Rajkot civic staffers forged documents day after game zone fire: Police

The civic officials were involved in making forged entries in the inward register on May 26, a day after the incident, pertaining to the impact plan of the TRP game zone. The entry was shown as having been made on May 4, 2024, the police...

'My Father Is My God'
'My Father Is My God'

To tell us about your father, just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: My father) along with your name, the place where you live, your father's name and picture and your message about him.

19 girls among 58 child labourers rescued in MP distillery crackdown
19 girls among 58 child labourers rescued in MP distillery crackdown

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights with the Association of Voluntary Action, also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan, led the crackdown at Som Distillery on Saturday, a release stated.

'There's a noticeable trend towards blending Western and Indian styles'
'There's a noticeable trend towards blending Western and Indian styles'

'The demand for international fashion labels, particularly from tier-II cities and beyond, has seen a notable uptick.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances