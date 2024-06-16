RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nagpur explosives factory blast toll rises to 9
June 16, 2024  12:01
The death toll in the blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has gone up to nine with the last surviving person succumbing to his injuries, officials said on Sunday. 

Pramod Chavare died of his burn injuries at a private medical facility here on Saturday night, Dande Hospital's director Dr Pinak Dande said.  

The blast took place at around 1 pm on Thursday at the Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd in Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from the city. 

Nine injured persons were subsequently admitted to two private hospitals in the city. 

While six of them died during treatment on Thursday, three others succumbed over the last two days. 

The deceased included six women. -- PTI
